Coolors' new Instagram page!
Follow us and get daily palettes inspiration for your projects.
Ad Squarespace - Get a domain and create a website with Squarespace Start A Free Trial

Press the spacebar to generate color schemes!

ad
Monochromatic mode
Color blindness:
Monochromatic mode
Color blindness:
Monochromatic mode
Color blindness:
Monochromatic mode
Color blindness:
Monochromatic mode
Color blindness:
All palettes
    There are no palettes.
    Hue
    Saturation
    Brightness
    Temperature

    For you 2 months free access to over 10,000 classes.

    Learn more